SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Just after 2 p.m. the tractor trailer wreck scene along I-26 is clearing up and the road is opening back up, our on scene crews say.

Around 12:46 p.m. Troopers said that the closures would take about an hour to remove a tractor trailer from a previous wreck.

Mile Marker 16 was detoured as follows: R-John Dodd / L-N. Blackstock / L- New Cut back to the interstate.

Spartanburg County Emergency Management let our on-scene crews know that the wife, husband, and two dogs inside the tractor trailer that rolled over, are all okay.