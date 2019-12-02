GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SCDOT is warning drivers to expect detours this week in the I-85/385 Gateway Project work zone as crews prepare to open the final bridge.
Beginning Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m., the current I-385 South access to Woodruff Road will be closed to prepare for the opening of the new ramp to Woodruff Road from I-385 South on Friday, December 6.
During that time, traffic will be detoured to Exit 34 (Butler Road) where drivers will be turned around, cross the bridge to re-enter I-385 North, and then take Exit 35 to Woodruff Road.
The new bridge exit ramp connecting I-385 South to Woodruff Road is scheduled to open Friday. Officials said the new ramp will be approximately three-quarters of a mile farther back from the current exit ramp location.
