(FOX Carolina) - Motorists who plan on taking I-85 to get to their destinations for the next few nights will need to expect lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes.
The left-lane closures, part of the I-85 Widening Project in both Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties, will happen between mile markers 92 and 82 from Wednesday night until the evening of Sunday, September 23rd.
Traffic paces will also take place both northbound and southbound for highway maintenance and mowing.
Additionally, Exit 77 northbound can expect a left-lane traffic shift to re-open the ramp.
