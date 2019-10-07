GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) It appears the grand-opening of the I-85/I-385 Gateway Project in Greenville may be postponed a few more months, as officials anticipate the massive construction project to be completed in 2020.
With that being said, SCDOT says much was still accomplished in the Third Quarter of 2019 - with highlights including the demolition of the old I-385 bridge over I-85 and the completion of the Roper Mountain bridge over I-85.
Other improvements to note from the last quarter are:
- Switched I-385 SB traffic off the remaining section of the old bridge onto new I-385 bridge over I-85
- Moved I-85 SB Exit 51 A,B&C to Proposed Final Configuration entrance
- Shifted I-85 NB collector/distribution lane traffic to the right allowing for final phase of I-85 NB collector/distribution construction
- Shifted the I-385 SB Woodruff Road Exit south of Garlington Road.
- Continued re-surfacing the I-85 mainline
- Shifted I-85 NB onto the new outside widening, which allows for inside shoulder construction activities
- Construction continued on Woodruff, Garlington and Miller roads
- Opened all main lanes on I-385 NB
It was previously reported that the project would be completed by the end of 2019, though officials now expect the finalization of the interchange to occur in 2020.
In the final quarter of the year, officials expect the following:
- Completion of all bridge structures
- Opening of the I-85 SB to I-385 SB flyover bridge
- Completion of all wall structures
- Completion of I-85 median and opening of all I-85 NB lanes through to Pelham Road
- Multiple traffic shifts on 385 SB to Complete Concrete pavement
- Resurfacing on I-85 and I-385
- Opening of all Interstate lanes and interchange ramps in final configuration
- Completion of work on Roper Mountain Road
- Continued construction on Woodruff, Garlington, and Miller roads
When exactly in 2020 the project is expected to be finished is unknown at this time. To stay up to date on the progress, you can visit their website.
