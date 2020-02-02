Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina State Representatives from the Upstate have introduced a bill to rename the I-85, I-385 interchange after President Donald Trump.
State Representative Stewart Jones of Laurens and Jonathon Hill of Anderson introduced the bill on January 22, 2020 to the South Carolina General Assembly.
The bill requests that the Department of Transportation name the interchange the "President Donald J. Trump Interchange" and erect signs or markers at the location containing these words.
According to the resolution, the lawmakers state the interchange should be renamed for the president because he,"fights tirelessly to restore our American values and defeat the radical left," and is "under constant attack by anti‑American politicians and the fake news media."
FOX Carolina has reached out to both Representatives Jones and Hill for comment on the bill.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
You can view the bill here.
