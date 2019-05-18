(FOX Carolina) - The I-85 Widening Project continues in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties this month, and with the work comes lane closures.
Project officials say I-85 northbound near mile marker 77 will be reduced down to one lane during the evening on May 19. The current traffic pattern is being revised to accommodate two lanes throughout the corridor.
In conjunction with this change, I-85 Business will also be reduced to one lane prior to the I-85 northbound on-ramp. Project managers say this closure will remain in place for several months to allow for remaining concrete paving to be completed.
Meanwhile, southbound lanes for both I-85 and I-85 Business will not be affected and remain in their current configuration.
All aforementioned closures, however, will be suspended from May 24 until May 28 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday, as SCDOT prohibits such lane closures during that time period.
Read more about the widening project here.
