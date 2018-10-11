GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Flooding remains a concern Thursday morning as the remnants of Michael push through the area.
Flooding at the I-85/385 interchange led to three ramps being closed. All ramps have since reopened.
A flash flood warning was issued for Greenville and Spartanburg Counties until 12:45 p.m.
The warnings were for areas along the I-85 corridor and northward.
A flash flood watch was in effect for the entire area until 8 p.m. Thursday.
Click here to see the full list of weather warnings and watches.
LATEST FORECAST here.
CLICK HERE to see a live list of crashes and incidents from the SC Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.