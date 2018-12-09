POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said I-26 in Polk County is back open Sunday morning after both sides of the interstate were shut down overnight.
Master Trooper Murico L. Stephens with NCSHP said multiple tractor trailers got stuck on the interstate near the Saluda grade. Because of this, traffic in both directions was shut down until the tractor trailers are removed.
Stephens confirmed just before 7:30 a.m. that the interstate had reopened but asked people to avoid driving in the Mountains, if possible.
