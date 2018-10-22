Cherokee County, SC. (Fox Carolina) - The I-85 widening project continues progress as officials announces that drivers should expect left lane closures on Southbound I-85 between mile markers 98 and 94 tonight. Left lane closures on Northbound I-85 will take place between mile markers 93 and 95 also 87 through 89.
Motorists also need to be aware that traffic paces will also take place northbound and southbound for highway maintenance.
Drivers should expect the Exit 80, Gossett Road entrance ramp onto I-85 Northbound to remain closed until late November. A detour will be posted along Sha Lane to US 221 to I-85 Northbound.
Learn more about this important interstate project by visiting our website at www.85Widening.com.
Important notices are available through our Facebook page www.facebook.com/85Widening/ or our Twitter feed @85widening.
