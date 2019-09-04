COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster said lane reversals would continue alone I-26 between the coast until at least 2 p.m. Wednesday due to high traffic. The lane reversals were finally ended shortly before 5 p.m.
The lane reversals began Monday after the governor issued a mandatory evacuation for residents in all eight counties of the state's coastal regions on Sunday.
Shortly after 7 a.m. Monday morning, troopers tweeted that the process of closing I-26 eastbound began in Columbia at I-77 and would continue moving east towards Charleston.
At 9 a.m. Monday, the SCHP said troopers began the process of flushing traffic from Columbia to Charleston along the eastbound lanes preparing for the 12 p.m. lane reversal.
Highway patrol says these troopers will be visually checking to make sure all exits between I-77 and I-526 are secure before reversing traffic.
Monday afternoon, SCDPS took to social media to address reports of drivers crossing medians along the reversed roadways. "This is illegal and dangerous," officials said. "If seen by troopers, you will be ticketed."
Some motorists are crossing the median into the reversed lanes of I-26. This is illegal and dangerous. Motorists need to follow the instructions of officials during the evacuation period. If seen by troopers, you will be ticketed. #sctweets #scwx #Dorian pic.twitter.com/V0IlznLCIP— SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) September 2, 2019
The lane reversals were initially scheduled to end on I-26 at noon on Wednesday, so that crews can seek shelter at safe locations outside the storm's projected path.
However, Gov. McMaster tweeted just before 12:30 p.m. that the lane reversals would continue for at least another two hours.
Crews did not completely reverse the lanes until about 5 p.m.
