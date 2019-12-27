PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SCDOT said I-85 North was blocked in Anderson County Thursday afternoon after a crash north of Exit 11. All lanes have since reopened.
According to troopers, the crash was closer to mile marker 13.
Injuries were reported.
All northbound lanes were initially blocked, per SC511. By 4:15 p.m. all lanes were open and both sides of the interstate were moving smoothly.
No additional details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.