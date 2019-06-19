CARNESVILLE, GA (FOX Carolina) -The Georgia DOT said a major accident was blocking all lanes of I-85 Northbound at Toccoa Carnesville Rd (SR 106) in Franklin County Wednesday afternoon.
GDOT said drivers traveling in this area should expect delays or use an alternate route.
For more traffic information, check Georgia 511.
Georgia State Patrol said a pickup truck was hauling another vehicle on a trailer. The driver lost control and the truck overturned.
No one was hurt.
