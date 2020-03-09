BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Interstate 26 westbound near mile marker 40 at Airport Road is closed due to a crash, officials say.
The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m.
Details on the crash were not made available at this time.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
