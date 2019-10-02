Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Wednesday morning, firefighters and emergency crews were called to the scene of an accident on I-85 northbound near exit 78, Business I-85.
According to dispatch, the accident happened just after 4 a.m.
Right now, the South Carolina Highway Patrol's website is reporting the roadway is blocked and a possible hit and run with injuries is involved.
Spartanburg County dispatch says the accident involves a tractor trailer and a fuel spill. Our crew on scene says it appears the fuel spill is from the gas tank of the truck and not a fuel tanker.
We've reached out to DHEC to find out if teams have been dispatched to deal with a spill but at this time don't have confirmation.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as we know more.
