GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SCDOT said Upstate drivers should expect to encounter a new traffic pattern at the I-85/385 Gateway Project interchange beginning on Sunday, weather permitting.
Officials said I-385 North will be shifted on to the new I-385 Northbound bridge over I-85 and will no longer shift to the left, north of the Woodruff interchange.
Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed and look for traffic signage along the new project route.
Earlier on Friday, the Gateway Project announced construction is on schedule to wrap by the end of the year.
RELATED - Officials: I-85/385 Gateway construction on track to be finished by end of year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.