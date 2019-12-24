Powdersville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say I-85 northbound is once again open following two accidents that shut down the interstate for a couple of hours.
We're told both accidents happened between 4:30 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. at the 40 northbound mile marker just before the Highway 153 exit. Initially all lanes northbound were blocked until about 5:40 a.m. At that time, the right lane was opened to allow some traffic movement.
The entire roadway was back open around 6:40 a.m.
Right now, details of the accidents are not available, but highway patrol is reporting injuries in one of the crashes.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
