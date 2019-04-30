Oconee County, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says the interstate is back open at I-85 north in Oconee County after an early morning crash closed the roadway for over 3 hours.
According to the Highway Patrol, the accident happened at the three mile marker and Tuesday morning around 5:26 a.m. It was almost 9:00 a.m. when they reported the road was back open.
Due to the interstate being blocked from the crash, the SCHP asked drivers to detour at exit 2 at Highway 59 the take SC 243 to Whitfield Road then enter back on to I-85 northbound at Exit 4.
We still don't know if injuries were involved in the crash.
We'll update as soon as more information becomes available.
