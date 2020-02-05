Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are reporting multiple accidents on I-85 northbound in Spartanburg County.
According to troopers, the first accident occurred on I-85 northbound around 6:17 a.m. just past Highway 101 in the northbound lanes. Troopers report injuries were involved and the roadway was blocked.
Later, separate accidents happened along I-85 northbound at the 57 mile marker at 6:53 a.m. and 58 mile marker at 6:36 a.m. No injuries were reported in either of these accidents, but traffic reporter Chris Scott says traffic is backed up for miles.
As of 7:17 a.m., traffic reporter Chris Scott says the accidents had cleared, but traffic is still backed up for miles making the morning commute slow.
