Oconee County, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has issued a detour due to a crash along I-85 northbound.
According to the Highway Patrol, the accident is at the three mile marker and happened Tuesday morning around 5:26 a.m.
Right now, due to the interstate being blocked for the crash, the SCHP is asking drivers to detour at exit 2 at Highway 59 the take SC 243 to Whitfield Road then enter back on to I-85 northbound at Exit 4.
Right now we don't know if injuries are involved in the crash.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as soon as more information becomes available.
