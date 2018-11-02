Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Gateway Project is shifting lanes this weekend and it will affect northbound traffic on I-385 North once you pass Butler Road.
Read this carefully!
People exiting on Woodruff Road and I-85 will shift over to the collector and distributor lanes on the right while I-385 North traffic will be shifted left.
The shifts will occur by using various lane closures to manage the changing traffic patterns with traffic using a single lane during the various phases, the SCDOT said.
Woodruff Road access to I-385 North and I-85 ramps at I-385 will be detoured for the duration of traffic shift. Drivers trying to use Exit 35 (Woodruff Road) will be also be detoured in the early morning hours on Sunday and should reopen later in the day.
All traffic shifts should be completed by Monday morning.
The SCDOT asks drivers to look closely at the signage in the area over the weekend and use extra caution
