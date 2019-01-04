Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday night, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to an accident on I-85 Northbound.
Right now details are limited, but we know the accident occurred around 11:23 p.m. and blocked the entire interstate close to the 81 northbound mile marker.
As of 5:45 a.m. Friday, the traffic was still at a standstill but by 7 a.m. traffic began to move again with one lane open.
Be aware of this delay if you travel this way for your commute.
We'll update when we have more details.
