(FOX CAROLINA) -- At 6:30 a.m. Interstate 26 fully reopened after a late night crash shut down the interstate in both directions.
The State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the collision involving two vehicles on I-26 westbound near Mile Marker 70 in Polk County, NC.
One of the vehicles involved was a commercial motor vehicle tanker.
As a result of the collision, the tanker spilled a large amount of hazardous material onto the roadway. The Town of Columbus Fire Department says approximately 1000 gallons of gasoline spilled into drainage pipes. We're told that six fire departments along with the North Carolina and South Carolina Emergency Management are on scene along with the Asheville Haz-Mat Regional Response Team.
NCHP also confirmed one fatality is involved in the collision.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
At 5:40 a.m. the eastbound lanes of I-26 reopened, but the westbound lanes did not open until around 6:30 a.m. as crews continued to work to contain the spill and investigate the collision.
