ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – All lanes are back open after a tractor trailer caught fire on I-85 South near mile marker 30 Wednesday.
The fire happened just after 5:30 a.m. according to the SC Highway Patrol.
The right was still blocked to traffic seven hours later as crews worked the clear the scorched trailer.
No one was hurt in the fire.
By 5 p.m. the incident was no longer impacting traffic, according to SC511.
