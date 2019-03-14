GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the I-85/385 Gateway Project said drivers should expect detours Thursday night as crews install beams for the future I-385 bridge over I-85.
The bridge work will require I-85 South to be closed through the interchange.
Traffic will be detoured via Exit 51C to I-385 North. Drivers should then take Exit 37 to Roper Mountain Road, turn left, and then left again onto I-385 South. After entering I-385 South, continue to Exit 36B for I-85 South.
These detours will be in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.