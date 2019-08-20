GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SCDOT said I-85 South will be shut down Wednesday night at the I-385 interchange and all traffic will be detoured.
Officials said all vehicles will be detoured to the I-85 Southbound connector/distributor lanes via Exit 51C and onto I-385 North. Drivers then will have to exit onto Roper Mountain Road via Exit 37 to enter onto I-385 Southbound and then to Exit 36B, which will take traffic back onto I-85 South.
Officials said the closure will begin to at 10 p.m. Wednesday and remain in place until 5 a.m. Wednesday.
During the closure, construction crews will set concrete beams on the new bridge from I-385 South to Woodruff Road.
