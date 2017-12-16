I-26 was closed Friday evening into Saturday morning following a crash involving a propane truck.
The call came in around 10:07 p.m., that two trucks were involved in a collision. One was a propane tanker, officials said. The tanker was a total loss. The other truck, a cargo trailer, had heavy damage but was empty.
No injuries were reported in the crash, but the drivers were transported to the hospital for precaution, fire officials confirmed.
The interstate was closed down and drivers were detoured near Exit 59 until the wreck was cleared.
