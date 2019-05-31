TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – All lanes of I-85 South are back open near Exit 11 after firefighters put out a truck and brush fire.
Dispatchers said I-85 South had been closed between Exit 11 and mile marker 12 due to a grass fire reportedly spread to a tractor trailer.
No one was hurt in the fire but the interstate was closed while crews worked to extinguish the flames.
Just before 5 p.m. our crew at the scene advised all lanes were back open.
Traffic remained backed up for several miles.
