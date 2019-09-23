GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SCDOT said drivers should expect closures on I-85 South at the I-385 interchange Tuesday night as crews continue demolition work on the old I-385 bridge columns.
The closure will be between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
All I-85 South traffic will be detoured at Exit 51C to I-385 Northbound. From there, drivers should take Roper Mountain Road (Exit 37), and turn left to access I-385 South to Exit 36B and back to I-85 South.
