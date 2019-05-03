GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SCDOT said the Exit 51 ramps that connect I-85 South to Woodruff Road and I-385 Southbound will be closed for most of the weekend to allow for drainage installation and asphalt paving as part of the 85-385 Gateway Project.
The closure and detour will start at 9 p.m. Friday, and will last until 6 a.m. Monday.
Traffic will be detoured at Exit 51C to I-385 Northbound then onto Exit 37 (Roper Mountain Road), where drivers will turn left and proceed either to Woodruff Road or I-385 Southbound.
MORE NEWS - Wildlife rehabilitors have strong warning to everyone during peak 'baby season'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.