SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- I-85 South has reopened Friday afternoon had the one open southbound lane blocked in the construction zone near Boiling Springs.
The collision was reported near exit 75 headed southbound, just after 12:45 p.m.
Injuries were reported.
Troopers have not yet released details about the crash.
Traffic was moving again as of 2:30 p.m.
