Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said all lanes of I-85 South between Highway 14 and Pelham Road have reopened after a deadlycrash in Greenville County.
The accident occurred around 8:22 a.m.
Troopers said the entire roadway has been blocked due to the crash. We're told by the Greenville County Coroner's Office that one fatality and three vehicles are involved.
Troopers have not yet released details on what led to the crash.
The coroner has not yet identified the deceased.
The SCHP and coroner's office are on scene investigating.
