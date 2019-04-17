GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – I-85 South was blocked after a fiery crash between Pelham Road and I-385 Wednesday morning.
The crash involved a box truck and a tractor trailer.
Multiple fire trucks responded as well.
Troopers said the crash happened near mile marker 52 around 9:48 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Some vehicles were seen turning around and going the wrong way up the Pelham Road on-ramp as of 10 a.m.
By 2 p.m. the wreckage had been cleared and the lanes reopened.
Troopers have asked people to avoid the area if possible.
MORE NEWS - Pickens police searching for man they say kidnapped woman, killed her aunt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.