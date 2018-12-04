Cherokee County, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of an accident on Interstate 85 southbound at the 97 mile marker.
Around 5:15 a.m. troopers say a tractor trailer overturned blocking the interstate. Troopers tell us that two tractor trailers were involved.
Troopers with the Highway Patrol urged drivers to follow this detour route:
Take exit 100, go right onto Blacksburg Hwy, then left onto SC-18 back to I-85 at the 96 mile marker.
Crews used a front loader help tow the tractor trailer for the interstate because the rear wheels of the trailer were broken off during the crash.
Just before 11:20 a.m. the wreckage had been cleared from the roadway and the interstate reopened, according to our crew at the scene.
