Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - All southbound lanes on I-85 have reopened after a semi crash near mile marker 77 in Spartanburg County that kept the road blocked for much of the day.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 5:15 a.m.
Troopers said a semi-truck ran off the roadway along the left side, striking a barrier and overturning, spilling lumber into the roadway. Along with the truck's payload spilling, troopers say the truck's fuel tank also ruptured spilling an unknown amount of fuel onto the roadway.
The jackknifed tractor trailer had the roadway blocked and troopers began detouring traffic via Business 85.
Tow trucks were called in to remove the truck and crews were also working to remove the spilled lumber and clean the spilled fuel.
As of 4:15 p.m. troopers said the detour was still in place as DHEC was on scene.
Just before 5 p.m., Traffic reporter Chris Scott said all lanes had been reopened.
Troopers said no one was hurt in the crash but the driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
More news: Ink N Ivy's rooftop is back open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.