Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were responded to two accidents along I-85 in Anderson County Tuesday morning.
According to highway patrol's website, the accidents happened at 5:52 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. at exit 40 on I-85 southbound. That's Highway 153 going towards Easley.
At this time we don't have details of what led to the crash, but our crew on scene said at least two pickup trucks and a car were involved and debris was scattered all over the roadway.
Our crew says the accident appears to be under the Highway 153 bridge. At the time, traffic was still moving through the far left lane, but we're told debris was covering all three lanes of southbound travel.
We'll update as more information comes in.
