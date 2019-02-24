SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- South Carolina Department Of Transportation is closing the southbound lane on Interstate 85 near Hwy 9, officials release.
The closing is due to pavement damage detected at that location, officials say.
Traffic will be detoured onto I-85 Business or SC Route 85.
A contractor will repair the damage tonight when traffic volumes are lower.
Motorists should be prepared to slow down to enter the detour and use extra caution, the SCDOT asks.
