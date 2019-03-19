Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Gateway Project have announced that on Wednesday March 20, a detour will be in place and will be affecting traffic on I-85 southbound.
The detour will require the closure of I-85 southbound through the I-385 interchange.
Officials say that traffic will be detoured at exit 51C to I-385 northbound, then directed to exit at Roper Mountain Road, then turned around to enter I-385 southbound where they can then merge back onto I-85 southbound.
The detour should run from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m beginning Wednesday night, weather permitting.
