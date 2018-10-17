Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) - Motorists need to be aware that a portion of I-85 Southbound is scheduled to be detoured tonight in order to set beams on the future connector ramp from 85 South to I-385 South.
Traffic will be detoured to I-385 Northbound to Exit 37 where drivers will take Roper Mountain Road to I-385 Southbound. From there, traffic will process to Exit 36B and return I-85 Southbound. The detour starts at 10 p.m. and will be lifted by 5 a.m. The detour is scheduled to continue into Friday as well.
Motorist should take caution and obey all traffic signs and maintain proper speed limits during construction and closures.
