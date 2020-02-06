(FOX Carolina) - With rain expected to strengthen as the morning goes on, the Upstate and and Western North Carolina are facing threats of flash floods and severe storms.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and local city and fire departments are reporting hazardous conditions across the Upstate.
Some of those roadways reported at this time are:
Anderson County:
- S.C. 86 at I-85 - Flooding
- New Car Road at Whitehall Road - Tree Down
Greenville County:
- Willard Street, from Mayberry to Cagle is closed
- Meadow Street, from Oscar to Nassau is closed
- Tubbs Mtn Ext @ Poplar St. - Travelers Rest
- Tubbs Mtn @ Hillside Dr. - Travelers Rest
- E Coleman Rd between E Bowers & HWY 25 - Travelers Rest
- Libscombe Dr between Paris View Dr & Hillside Dr. - Travelers Rest
- Sullivan Dr @ Lorraine Dr. - Travelers Rest
- The intersection of Atlas and Henrietta is closed
- South Hudson Street is closed below AJ Whittenberg Elementary and Welborn Street
- Duvall Drive is closed from Parkins Lake to Parkins Mill
- I-385 southbound from Laurens Road has only one lane of traffic open due to mud blocking roadway.
- Laurens Road is closed from Parkins Mill to Waite.
- Westbound lanes of Stone Avenue are closed from I-385 to Hilly Street.
- Log Shoals Road at McCall Road - Flooding
- Blacks Road at Roper Mtn. Road - Tree Down
- Mountain Creek Church Road at Golf View Lane - Power lines down
- Inbound right lane of Laurens Road is closed at 2201
- Parkins Lake Road at Chisolm Trail is closed
- Keith Drive, from North Pleasantburg to Airport Road is closed
- Byrdland Drive, from Airport Road to Cessna Court is closed
- Hilly Street is underwater at the bridge (between Stone Avenue and Center Street)
- Spartanburg Street, between Stone and Mount Zion is closed
- Lois Avenue under the trestle is closed
- Keith Drive is now closed between Pleasantburg and Laurens
- Traffic lights are out on South Academy, at McBee and Washington
Spartanburg County:
- Baltimore Street near West Main Street
- W.O. Ezell and Chestnut (most of W.O. Ezell is blocked)
- Westover Drive and Gibson
- Connecticut
- John B. White and Crescent
- Pine and Boyd
- Dover Road
- Webber Road
- Greengate and Dupree
- Franklin Street at under path (water)
- Beaumont Avenue (water)
Oconee County:
- Rocky Knoll Road at fields (East End)
- Tulip Drive (Sertoma Field)
- E Main (between Oak and Church)
- S College and W S Broad intersection
- N Andover
- Rimrodt road
- Busch Creek
- Lusk Road
More news: Deputies: Suspect wanted for failing to appear barricaded self in home; warrants included attempted murder
