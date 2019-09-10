GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a portion of I-85 Southbound in Greenville will be detoured Wednesday night as they continue to work on the Gateway Project.
Officials say from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., all Southbound traffic on I-85 will be detoured at Exit 51C to I-385 Northbound.
From there, drivers will turn around at the Roper Mountain, Exit 57, then take I-385 Southbound to Exit 36B and I-85 Southbound.
The detour comes as workers work on the demolition of the old I-385 bridge.
SCDOT officials urge drivers to be alert when using the detours, and obey all traffic patterns and speed limits to ensure the safety of all.
