Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Gateway Project have announced a closure for Wednesday night, July 24, if weather permits.
According to officials, I-385 southbound at the I-85 interchange will be closed beginning at 11 p.m. and run until 6 a.m. Thursday morning to allow for paving.
Traffic headed southbound will be detoured at exit 36B to I-85 southbound, turned around at Laurens Road (Exit 48A) and sent back on I-85 northbound to exit onto I-385 southbound at exit 51B.
Drivers are urged to use caution when driving through this area at all times to ensure worker safety.
More news: Back to School: Start dates and calendars for the 2019-20 school year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.