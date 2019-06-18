Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday night, all lanes of I-85 southbound will be closed as crews continue work at the Gateway Project.
Officials say the road closure will begin Wednesday night at 11 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, if weather permits.
The road closure is for the alignment shift and restriping to the inside of I-85 southbound under the new I-385 bridge and for overhang/formwork removal from the new I-385 bridge.
During the closure, vehicles traveling south will be forced to detour onto I-385 northbound, exit at Roper Mountain Road, and turn back onto I-385 southbound. Once on I-385 southbound drivers will then merge back on I-85 southbound.
Officials say the work being done on the I-85/385 Gateway Project will help alleviate traffic congestion throughout the entire corridor. Construction is set to continue until 2020.
More news: Coroner asks SLED to investigate bullying allegations after Honea Path was pinned under garbage truck, killed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.