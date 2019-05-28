(FOX CAROLINA) -- Interstate 26 has been temporarily shut down along the South Carolina/North Carolina state line, NCDOT says.
The shut down has started taking place at the Columbus and Landrum on-ramp due to a motor vehicle accident.
The State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the collision involving two vehicles on I-26 westbound near Mile Marker 70 in Polk County, NC.
One of the vehicles involved was a commercial motor vehicle tanker.
As a result of the collision the tanker spilled a large amount of hazardous material onto the roadway.
At this time both east and west bound lanes of I-26 are closed as crews work to contain the spill and investigate the collision.
Traffic officials say it is expected to reopen by 12:00 a.m.
Motorists are advised to follow direction of on-scene law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.