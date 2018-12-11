Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting that three 18-wheelers have crashed West of Asheville. At least two are overturned according to officials. The wreck occurred shortly after 3 a.m.
We're told the accident happened on Interstate 40 West around the 37 mile marker between US 19 and Wiggins Road.
According to dispatch, one lane of I-40 is back open as of 5:45 a.m.
Officials say it will be close to 7:00 a.m. before it's fully cleared.
A detour has been put into effect. Drivers are asked to take Exit 44 (US-19/23). Turn left onto US-19/23. Continue on US-19/23 to Wiggins Road. Turn right onto Wiggins Road to re-access I-40 West.
Chris will continue to update on air every 10 minutes with Traffic. Tune in to The Morning News before you hit the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.