CHEROKEE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Officials want motorists to exercise caution today, as I-85 NB experiences closures.
Motorists should expect left and right lane closures north bound between mile markers 90 and 99.
Additionally, the public should anticipate left and right lane closures south bound between mile markers 98 and 90.
These lane closures will occur nightly between (Monday) February 18th and (Sunday) February 26th.
The traveling public should also be prepared for left and right lane closures south bound at mile marker 78 to 77 on Monday night, February 18, 2019.
These lane closures will alternate during the night at different times.
