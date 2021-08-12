HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that all lanes of I-26 East in Henderson County have reopened.
Officials announced the repairs via Twitter on Friday evening. They say that crew repaired the sinkhole and installed a new guard rail to stop drivers from running into the excavation area.
😃 All lanes of I-26 East near U.S. 25 in Henderson County have reopened after crews repaired a large void under the roadway. Crews also installed new guardrail to protect drivers from running into the excavation area. Please slow down and drive safe! pic.twitter.com/V0kUDYoN5t— NCDOT I-26 (@NCDOT_I26) August 13, 2021
