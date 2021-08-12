NC I-26 sinkhole

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that all lanes of I-26 East in Henderson County have reopened. 

Officials announced the repairs via Twitter on Friday evening. They say that crew repaired the sinkhole and installed a new guard rail to stop drivers from running into the excavation area. 

