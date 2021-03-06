LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Part of I-26 westbound is currently shut down near mile marker 46 in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
SCHP says that a tractor trailer caused a wreck in the area and the wreckers are currently trying to retrieve the vehicle.
Both lanes near this area will be closed for several hours, according to highway patrol.
Drivers are asked to take a detour at mile marker 51 to I-385 North to exit five and then to SC 49 back on to I-26.
SCHP says to avoid the area if at all possible.
