GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Warranty work on the Gateway Project will force drivers to take a detour around the I-385 Northbound Collector- Distributor (NBCD).
Officials say that the I-385 NBCD will be closed from Friday, April 9 at 7 PM until Monday, April 12 at 6 AM.
Drivers seeking I-85 Northbound or Southbound will be detoured along I-385 to Roper Mountain Road, Exit 37. Officials say that drivers will then be turned around over the bridge and sent to I-385 Southbound, where they can follow the exit ramps to I-85.
According to officials, drivers seeking 1-85 from Woodruff road will take the exit near Sam's Club and follow detour signs to I-385 Northbound and Roper Mountain Road.
I-385 Northbound to Woodruff Road will remain open during this detour.
Drivers should keep these changes in mind if they plan to travel around the area this weekend. As usual, Please pay attention to all traffic control devices and workers in the area.
