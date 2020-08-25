Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to a crash in Simpsonville just before noon.
The crash happened along I-385 northbound between West Georgia Road and Highway 276. Details of what led up to the crash were not immediately available, but we do know at least one car was flipped over.
Two lanes of the interstate were shut down as crews worked to clear the crash. By 1 p.m. all lanes of traffic going northbound were back open.
Troopers say injuries were involved in the crash, but it's unknown at this time how severe.
We'll update as we know more.
More news: Greenville County Sheriff's Office releases body camera footage from July 16 officer involved shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.