Generic - Road

Road construction. (File/FOX Carolina)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Good news, drivers: I-385 is back open already!

Project managers say the interstate was reopened Saturday afternoon in both directions. According to them, work was completed ahead of schedule.

Originally, the closure was slated to shut down the interstate through Sunday for bridge work, demanding detours for drivers. The section closed spanned from Roper Mountain Road to Woodruff Road.

However, a news release just before 2 p.m. announced the re-opening.

DHEC: COVID-19 cases keep climbing with nearly 1,000 new confirmed cases Saturday

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.