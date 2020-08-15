GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Good news, drivers: I-385 is back open already!
Project managers say the interstate was reopened Saturday afternoon in both directions. According to them, work was completed ahead of schedule.
Originally, the closure was slated to shut down the interstate through Sunday for bridge work, demanding detours for drivers. The section closed spanned from Roper Mountain Road to Woodruff Road.
However, a news release just before 2 p.m. announced the re-opening.
